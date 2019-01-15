Over the last two-plus years, more Americans than ever have been talking about the threats to a free press — and what that means for a functioning democracy — because of something else: The presidency of a man who calls journalism “the enemy of the people,” echoing Stalin. And to be clear, the danger posed by Donald Trump’s bluster — and the climate of hostility and distrust it creates — is a very real, very serious problem. But there’s also a case that the psychic wounds of a Trumpian war on the press aren’t the same as the tangible decline in the number of journalistic watchdogs in places like Boulder or a Wilmington. In other words — that Randall Smith is doing more right now to keep Americans uninformed than Trump is.