Digital First Media, the hedge fund-controlled firm known for extreme cost-cutting in newsrooms from the Philadelphia suburbs to California, is making a $1.4-billion hostile bid for the publisher of the Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, the News Journal in Wilmington and USA Today.
In an open letter to the Gannett board, the firm proposed on Monday to acquire Gannett for $12 a share, or 41 percent of the company’s closing stock price on Dec. 31, and called for the company to halt investments into digital news products. The firm making the offer is MNG Enterprises, better known as Digital First and part of New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital LLC.
A deal, if it goes through, would make Digital First the largest publisher of newspapers in the country.
"Frankly, the team leading Gannett has not demonstrated that it’s capable of effectively running this enterprise as a public company,” MNG Enterprises said in a letter distributed publicly on Monday. “Gannett shareholders cannot sit by and watch further value erode while the board casts about for a strategy and a leader, especially when there is an opportunity to maximize value right now.”
Gannett confirmed the offer on Monday morning, saying in a statement that it will review it. “No action needs to be taken by Gannett shareholders at this point,” it said.
Gannett shares soared 16 percent in morning trading to $11.31.
“You can imagine what the mood is,” said one employee at the Courier-Post on Monday. All calls were being referred to Gannett’s corporate headquarters in Virginia.
Other Digital First newspapers include the Denver Post and the Orange County Register. Gannett newspapers both regionally and nationally include the Record in North Jersey, the Asbury Park Press and the Naples Daily News in Florida. Both companies reach millions of readers through their newspapers.
A deal would consolidate Digital First’s hold on the newspaper market in Philadelphia region as it already controls the papers in Mercury in Pottstown, the Times Herald in Norristown, the Daily Local News in West Chester and the Daily Times in Delaware County.
With the News Journal in Wilmington and the Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, Digital First could share its news and printing plants.
Despite the steep cutbacks, Digital First earned $160 million in profits on $939 million in revenue in 2017, according to the NiemanLab at Harvard. The Philadelphia-area papers, a major hub for Digital First, contributed $61 million in revenue and $18 million in profits, and led the company in profit margin, with a surprising 30 percent.
The Harvard article was headlined: “Alden Global Capital is making so much money wrecking local journalism that it might not want to stop anytime soon.”
In the Philadelphia area, Digital First has closed and sold newspaper buildings, consolidated layout and editing, and cut staff.
At the Times Herald in Norristown, the company has cut staff by 73 percent over the last six years, to 12 union-covered employees, among them three reporters, the NewsGuild of Greater Philadelphia said in 2018. The Mercury in Pottstown, also a Digital First paper, has seen an 83 percent drop to 19 union-employees over the same period, the union said.
In Delaware County, Digital First sold the Daily Times building and five acres in Upper Darby for $2 million for a CubeSmart storage unit, in 2016. The paper relocated its newsroom and offices to a former CVS and bicycle shop at an intersection in Springfield Township. The guild said in 2018 that 25 union-covered employees are left at the Times, a 78 percent decline from the 112 employees six years ago.