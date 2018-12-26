Cut back on plastic. From microplastics found in water sold in plastic bottles, to the plastic shopping bags that foul our waterways and get into the stomachs of all sorts of wildlife, plastics are among our greatest environmental threats. By carrying reusable shopping bags, or refusing bags for things that don’t really need one, you can avoid using hundreds of bags a year. And keep reusable water bottles at your desk, in your car and your backpack, purse, or briefcase so you never need a disposable one. A list of 100 ways to cut back on plastic is at myplasticfreelife.com.