MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer HHeshie Zinman, 67, left, mourns the loss two years ago of his best friend, Eddie Bomba, in the photograph, right, with his seeing eye dog Cooper. The founder of the LGBT Elder Initiative, he has become an advocate for gay older adults.

Heshie Zinman, 67, Center City

History: Cofounder of the LGBT Elder Initiative, he became an activist and advocate during the early days of the AIDS epidemic. He learned he was HIV-positive in 1989 and assumed he would die before long. New treatments have kept the virus at bay. His parents died when he was 24, a loss that left him with a sense of "profound vulnerability." Coming just a few years later, the AIDS epidemic was devastating. "I had like 16 close friends -- we were a whole social group -- who died. They were horrible losses. It was not pretty." His best friend died two years ago, at age 62.

Wisdom: When grief from the AIDS crisis hit him, he remembered what he had learned after his parents died. "I was so fortunate to have known my mother and father for as long as I did, and I was so fortunate to know these friends," he said. "I had my memories and that got me through some really hard times." He and his husband of six years supported each other when their friend died recently. "That was a comfort."

He's active in his synagogue and the community. "I'm always out there meeting people," he said. He urges people who are lonely to volunteer or take part in politics. "There are so many things that you can do to stay involved in the world, and you just have to do it."

Nothing takes away the pain of loss, he said, but you can suffer less.

"You never can exhaust that process of minimizing what is not important and looking at things that really matter," he said.

Zinman makes a point of telling people how much he cares for them. Death or disease could come at any time. "I just know that it could be tomorrow. It could be at any moment. What's important is this moment. Right now. Today. Try and do good."