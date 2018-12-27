It didn’t take long for Morgan Frost to attract attention on the international stage.
The Flyers prospect, in his first time playing for Team Canada at the World Junior Championship in Vancouver, recorded a hat trick just under 22 minutes into its opening matchup against Denmark on Wednesday -- a game that Canada would go on to win handedly, 14-0.
The 19-year old center, who ended up with five points total, scored his first goal less than five minutes into the first period. He made a forehand-backhand move that allowed him to slip the puck under the left pad of Denmark goaltender Mads Sogaard.
Frost tallied his second when he hopped off the bench on a change and ripped a shot short side and in with time winding down in the opening frame.
He completed the hat trick at the 1:50 mark in the second. With Denmark caught on a line change, Frost rushed toward the net and converted on a one-timer from Montreal prospect Nick Suzuki.
The Flyers selected Frost with the 27th pick in the 2017 NHL draft, using one of the two first-round selections they acquired from St. Louis in the trade for Brayden Schenn.
The Aurora, Ontario, native spent the last four years playing junior hockey for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the OHL. Through 32 games with the club this season, he has 20 goals, 38 assists and a plus-11 rating to follow up a 112-point 2017-18 campaign.
Frost is one of seven Flyers prospects participating in the tournament. Forwards Joel Farabee, Jay O’Brien, Noah Cates and defenseman Jack St. Ivany are playing for Team USA, while defenseman Adam Ginning and goaltender Samuel Ersson are playing for Sweden.