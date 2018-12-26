“It was a tough week for everybody,” Gordon said of his players. ”Not just physically, but mentally. And to come in, new coach, new goaltender, the whole routine was thrown out of whack – whether it was the pregame skate or anything we touched on, system-wise, or different drills at practice. And yet they responded with six points out of eight and were very close to having eight for eight. That obviously is encouraging as a coach to get that kind of attitude and that kind of effort.”