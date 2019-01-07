The brouhaha has been simmering since 2013, when Donna Fann-Boyle, who is of Cherokee descent, initiated a complaint with the PHRC on behalf of her son, then a Neshaminy High School student. The initial case was dropped – Fann-Boyle said it was because she was being harassed – but then the commission filed its own charge accusing Neshaminy of violating Pennsylvania’s human-relations law in 2015.