The long-running Neshaminy School District controversy over its Redskins nickname for sports teams entered a new arena Monday as a state commission took up the dispute over whether the term discriminates against Native Americans or honors their legacy.
Attorney Lisa Knight with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, argued before a commission hearing officer that the Bucks County district wouldn’t use a nickname based on any other racial group so it shouldn’t use a term that many Native Americans find offensive.
“Instead of presenting an atmosphere of inclusion and learning, Neshaminy continues to use this racial slur,” Knight argued in the first day of hearings expected to last a week or longer. “Students who have spoken out against it have faced ridicule.”
But Neshaminy’s attorney, Craig Ginsburg, argued that today’s students aren’t offended by the nickname that the district has used for more than 60 years, and he also criticized the PHRC’s probe, alleging that its investigator didn’t visit Neshaminy High School and talk to teachers and students there.
“Neshaminy is not a place where students are running around dressed like Native Americans,” Ginsburg said in his opening argument. He added later: “It’s really a shame [Neshaminy educators] are being disparaged as racist – it’s not true.”
If the hearings – which are taking place at Bucks County Community College in Newtown -- result in a finding of discrimination, the commission has a broad range of remedies it can impose, including ordering the district to change its nickname and requiring training for school board members, teachers, and staff, according to officials.
The brouhaha has been simmering since 2013, when Donna Fann-Boyle, who is of Cherokee descent, initiated a complaint with the PHRC on behalf of her son, then a Neshaminy High School student. The initial case was dropped – Fann-Boyle said it was because she was being harassed – but then the commission filed its own charge accusing Neshaminy of violating Pennsylvania’s human-relations law in 2015.
The flap also resulted in widespread publicity when the high school’s student newspaper, the Playwickian, moved to ban use of the word Redskins. The district eventually enacted its so-called Policy 600 which requires the paper to use the name in editorials and letters-to-the-editor, although it’s barred in news and sports articles.
Chad Dion Lassiter, who joined the PHRC as its executive director last spring, was the first witness at Monday’s hearing. Citing his background teaching race relations at the University of Pennsylvania and West Chester University, he said he’s “seen many settings where racial slurs have been used – it’s meant to dehumanize.”
Under cross-examination by Ginsburg, he conceded he wasn’t aware the PHRC investigator hadn’t visited the school or looked at academic records to gauge potential harm, and conceded he was “surprised.”
The hearing then shifted gears as Neshaminy presented its first witness -- M. Andre Billeaudeaux, the Virginia-based executive director of a group called the Native American Guardians Association and the author of a children’s book called, How the Redskins Got Their Name. Billeaudeaux said he has testified frequently on behalf of districts with Native American nicknames.
Billeaudeaux, a commentator with conservative CNS News, insisted that the majority of Native Americans are not offended by team nicknames or mascots and that the name Redskins honors a tradition of warriors wearing red paint and red clay into battle.
“It’s a point of pride,” said Billeaudeaux, who argued that team nicknames allow Native Americans to keep recognition in the broader American culture.
However, the National Congress of American Indians as well as many of the larger and better known tribes have passed resolutions opposing the use of Native American nicknames, imagery and mascots.