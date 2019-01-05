The hearings by the PHRC are slated for Jan. 7-11 – Monday through Friday of next week – beginning at 9 a.m. in the Charles E. Rollins Center at Bucks County Community College in Newtown. The state commission said the hearings could continue on Jan. 14 and 15 if necessary. If the commission finds there is discrimination, it has a broad range of remedies it can impose, including ordering the district to change its nickname and requiring training for school board members, teachers, and staff, said Chad Lassiter, executive director of the PHRC. The district could appeal to Commonwealth Court.