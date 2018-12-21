Addressing their precarious playoff hopes following a rout to Minnesota last week, Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill said “It is out of our hands. We do not have any control in this situation. We are going to need a lot of help.” Sounds just like somebody who works in the West Wing. Two teams have not had a 100-yard rusher this season, the Eagles and the Jaguars. Jacksonville also has one offensive touchdown in three games. Line: Dolphins -4.5.