What will it take for the Eagles to make the playoffs?
After the Eagles' upset win over the Rams on Sunday night, the team’s chances for a playoff spot jumped to 37 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight.
With a win over Houston, they jump to 51 percent. A win over Washington, 72 percent. If the Eagles beat just one of those teams, the probability of them making the playoffs hovers between 50-54 percent.
If the playoffs began right now, the NFC field would be:
1. New Orleans Saints (NFC South winner), 11-2
2. Los Angeles Rams (NFC West winner), 11-3
3. Chicago Bears (NFC North winner), 10-4
4. Dallas Cowboys, 8-6
5. Seattle Seahawks, 8-6
6. Minnesota Vikings, 7-6-1
What is the easiest way for the Eagles to make the playoffs?
The first thing they can do is help themselves: By winning their final two games, this Sunday at home against the Texans and Dec. 30 on the road at Washington, the Eagles will have a much easier path to the postseason.
Then, it will take some help.
- The Panthers need to lose one of their final three games. Carolina plays the Saints twice -- the first on Monday Night Football on Week 15, the next during Week 17 on Dec. 30. In between, the Panthers will play the 5-9 Falcons. If the Panthers lose once, they’ll fall to 8-8.
- The Vikings need to lose one of their final two games. Minnesota will play at Detroit this Sunday and close out the season with the NFC North champion Chicago Bears. If the Vikings lose once, they’ll be 8-7-1.
The Eagles, if they do win out, would finish 9-7 and pick up a wild-card berth.
For the Eagles to win the NFC East, the Cowboys would need to lose their final two games -- this week against 5-9 Tampa Bay, and Week 17 against the 5-9 Giants -- and they’d need to win their final two as well.
There are nine other scenarios, according to Jeff McLane, where the Eagles wouldn’t have to beat the Texans and Washington, but those start diving into tiebreakers.