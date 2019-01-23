We know this because Saints coach Sean Payton is on the competition committee and he assured us of it, in the wake of the play that caused Payton to run down the sideline waving his reading glasses. Los Angeles Rams corner Nickell Robey-Coleman not only blasted receiver Tommylee Lewis before the ball arrived on third-and-10 from the Rams' 13-yard line, he hit Lewis helmet-to-helmet, with a minute and 45 seconds remaining. Payton said afterward that NFL officiating czar Alberto Riveron commiserated with him on this, and even pointed out the helmet-to-helmet component, in a phone call right after the game, though the league – perhaps concerned about legal repercussions – has made no official statement.