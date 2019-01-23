The West Virginia coaches spotted Sills’ potential. Sills no longer redshirted and caught two touchdowns that season – including a game-winning score in the Cactus Bowl. Still, Sills saw himself as a quarterback. When it was clear he wouldn’t win the job at West Virginia, he transferred to El Camino College in Torrance, Calif. Sills threw for 15 touchdowns, but it didn’t convince top programs he could play the position. He worked out for the Ball State coaches, and he thought it was his best day passing in three years. But he was offered only a chance to walk on as an athlete – not as a quarterback. Sills had a scholarship offer at 13, but not at 20.