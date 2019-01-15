Who knew that the road back to the playoffs would test that love even further? Wentz, incredibly, was lost for good again after the 13th game. But this time the Eagles had lost even more key players, and this time they had a losing record, and they seemed dead in the water thanks to a blowout loss here to the Saints and an overtime heartbreaker at Dallas, Wentz’s final game. And then came Foles. And more love. And more winning.