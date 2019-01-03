View this post on Instagram

Philly, today is a bittersweet day. Thank you to my wife Yesenia and my children Ariella, Jaxon, and Kaia as well as the rest of my Philly family for their amazing support throughout these last four years. Thank you to my guys in the tight end room, Brent Celek and Zach Ertz for helping me get better as a player and a person everyday. Thank you to my brothers Carson Wentz, Jordan Hicks, Chris Maragos and Nick Foles. May you continue to spiritually impact the city of Philadelphia on and off the field. I pray that you’ll continue to follow God’s lead in each of your journeys and be all that He has called you to be. Thank you to James Casey and Jordan Matthews. Though our playing time was short together , James you took me under your wing and showed me how to be a professional and Jordan, I grew more in my spiritual life during that first season than ever before. Thank you to Chip Kelly and Howie Roseman for taking a chance and giving me an opportunity when nobody else did. Thank you Doug Pederson and Frank Reich for adopting me. You could have easily moved on from me, but instead you accepted me and gave me a role that helped me develop into the player I am today. Thank you Justin Peelle for the countless hours and commitment you and your family have put forth to making me a better football player and tight end. Thank you to Ted Winsley our team chaplain and pastor Kyle Horner for pouring into me and my family. Thank you for your leadership. I pray that the seeds that were sown in Philadelphia during my time will blossom into something more than we could ever imagine. Thank you to the city of Philadelphia. You’ve embraced me as an undrafted free agent. I will never forget the love and support you’ve shown me. I’ve grown more in my faith during my time here and you’ve accepted me as an athlete and even more as a follower of Jesus. The 2017 season was truly awesome and the entire Super Bowl experience was more than I could have ever dreamed of. There’s not a more deserving fan base than you and I’m so thankful to be a part of your first ever Super Bowl championship. Thank you Philly, it truly was “special” Chicago, I’ll see you soon. LET’S DO THIS!!