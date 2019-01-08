Just to illustrate the situation, the Eagles lost to injury four of the five defensive backs from their starting nickel package, which is their true base defense. A total of 14 defensive backs have taken snaps this season. One of their regular contributors now, Tre Sullivan, is a 2017 undrafted free agent who spent four weeks on the practice squad this season, had taken only eight snaps entering the ninth game, and still finished the regular season having taken 21 percent of the team’s defensive snaps for the year. That sort of thing only happens out of dire necessity.