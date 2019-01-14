Temple guard Nate Pierre-Louis on Monday was named the American Athletic Conference player of the week.
The 6-foot-4 sophomore, who is Temple’s top defensive player, averaged 20 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks in two wins last week. He scored 18 points and made 9 of 10 free throws Wednesday against Houston and added 22 points and a career-high three blocked shots Saturday against South Florida.
For the season, Pierre-Louis is averaging 14.1 points and 6.1 rebounds. He is averaging 20.8 points in his last five games.
Temple will visit East Carolina (8-8, 1-3) on Wednesday night before hosting Penn (10-6) at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Liacouras Center.