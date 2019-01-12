After a dominant first half, it appeared as if Temple might have an unaccustomed American Athletic Conference breather. Temple’s first three AAC games were decided by five points or fewer.
Due to a major stumble in the beginning of the second half, this one was another nail-biter. Despite committing 22 turnovers, Temple held on for an 82-80 overtime win over South Florida at the Liacouras Center.
Temple is now 13-3 and 3-1 in the AAC. Two of the AAC wins have come in overtime and another was by four points. The lone loss was a 78-73 defeat at preseason favorite Central Florida.
South Florida, which won just 10 games last season, is now 12-4, 2-2. The Bulls did themselves in by shooting just 10 of 25 from the foul line.
The Owls, who led by as many as 17 in the first half and 37-23 at intermission, found themselves down by eight with more than 11 minutes left in the game.
Late in regulation with Temple leading 68-65, USF’s David Collins missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but teammate Michael Durr got the rebound and fed Laquincy Rideau, who hit a three-pointer to tie the score with 28.6 seconds left. Temple’s Shizz Alston missed a step-back three pointer and Collins didn’t come close on a long running three-point attempt at the buzzer. Rideau had the first triple double in Liacouras Center history with 18 points 10 assists, and 10 steals
Temple scored the first six points of the overtime, four by Nate Pierre-Louis and two by Alston. USF’s Justin Brown made a three and was fouled, but missed the free throw.
Alston made one of two free throws, to increase Temple’s lead to 75-71 with 2:14 left. USF’s Laquincy Rideau hit both ends of a 1-and-1 to cut the lead to 75-73 with 1:33 left
Temple’s Quinton Rose then hit a hesitation drive and was fouled. He completed the three point play making it 78-73 Temple with 1:20 left. Rideau came right back on a driving layup.
Rose missed a drive, and teammate J.P. Moorman fouled out on the offensive rebound attempt, leaving with 12 points and 13 rebounds with 36.5 seconds left.
Alexis Yetna cut the lead to 78-77 by making both free throws.
Pierre-Louis was fouled with 27 seconds left and made both, upping the lead to 80-77. Yetna missed both free throws with nine seconds left.
Rose hit two free throws 6.7 seconds left, but Xavier Castaneda hit a three with 1.6 seconds left. Temple then inbounded the ball successfully andheld on for the win.
Pierre-Louis had 22 points and Alston added 20. Yetna scored 24 points for USF.
The Owls were coming of Wednesday’s 73-69 win over previously undefeated Houston, but in that game junior guard Alani Moore and 6-11 junior center Damion Moore (no relation) both suffered left ankle injuries and were sidelined against USF. Both players are listed as day to day.
Complicating matters more was that Temple center Ernest Aflakpui, had two fouls in the first three minutes and played only six minutes and 14 seconds in the first half.
That meant extended time for 6-10 sophomore Justyn Hamilton. In the first half alone, Hamilton’s previous career high for minutes in a game was 11, but he exceeded that with 14 in the first half. Also in the first half he scored six points, which was his career high.
With Alani Moore out, junior Quentin Jackson Jr. also saw his most time. A transfer from Tallahassee Community College, Jackson’s career high for minutes was three minutes entering the game, but he had played 11 by halftime.
Despite the injuries and Aflakpui’s foul trouble, the Owls 37-23 lead at intermission.