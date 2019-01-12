Late in regulation with Temple leading 68-65, USF’s David Collins missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but teammate Michael Durr got the rebound and fed Laquincy Rideau, who hit a three-pointer to tie the score with 28.6 seconds left. Temple’s Shizz Alston missed a step-back three pointer and Collins didn’t come close on a long running three-point attempt at the buzzer. Rideau had the first triple double in Liacouras Center history with 18 points 10 assists, and 10 steals