Commercial banks much larger than Wilmington Trust -- including the former First Union Corp., Washington Mutual Corp. and National City Corp., plus investment banks including Bear Stearns & Co. and Lehman Bros. -- were forced out of business in the late 2000s by piles of bad home loans and loan-backed securities. But prosecutors and federal bank regulators say the Delaware-based bank was one of only a few where executives committed felony crimes by lying to investors and regulators about the bank’s true condition.