Center City Philadelphia’s first medical marijuana dispensary is set to open its doors for business Thursday morning.
Beyond/Hello, the retail arm of the multistate Franklin Group, is will be open at 9 a.m. at 12th and Sansom Streets. Patients and caregivers with valid medical marijuana cards issued by the state of Pennsylvania will be allowed to purchase cannabis flower, vaping oils and cartridges, tinctures, topical creams, and pills.
The chain also operates a retail store in Bristol Township, in Bucks County. The Pennsylvania Department of Health awarded Beyond/Hello enough permits for a total of 12 shops across the state. The chain — which is based in Colorado — also plans to open a dispensary at Fifth and Spring Garden Streets later this year.
A cannabis conference at the dispensary, held last week during a day-long open house at Beyond/Hello’s Sansom Street property, drew hundreds of people interested in medical marijuana and the role it might play in health and wellness regimes. A sales menu will be posted on the Beyond/Hello website.
Patients with any of 21 serious medical conditions, including chronic pain and opioid-use disorder, are eligible to participate in the medical marijuana program. Other qualifying conditions include:
- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
- Autism
- Cancer, including remission therapy
- Crohn’s disease
- Damage to the nervous tissue of the central nervous system (brain-spinal cord), intractable spasticity, and other associated neuropathies
- Dyskinetic and spastic movement disorders
- Epilepsy
- Glaucoma
- HIV/AIDS
- Huntington’s disease
- Inflammatory bowel disease
- Intractable seizures
- Multiple sclerosis
- Neurodegenerative diseases
- Neuropathies
- Parkinson’s disease
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Sickle cell anemia
- Terminal illness.