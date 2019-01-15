Panel discussions begin at 1 p.m. with a talk about how to find work in the marijuana industry. At 2 p.m., healthcare experts discuss what’s been learned in the year since the state’s medical marijuana industry launched. At 3 p.m. cannabis researchers Sara Jane Ward and Helena Yardley review the varieties of cannabinoids and terpenes in cannabis products and how patients might consider those substances when determining the best fit for their medical needs.