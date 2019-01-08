Just in time to catch the betting action for this weekend’s Eagles playoff game, Parx Casino on Tuesday conducted a soft launch of its new sportsbook, aiming for a full-fledged ribbon-cutting grand opening on Thursday.
The Bensalem casino began accepting bets in a temporary venue, the former 360 bar and lounge, under the watchful eye of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. If the PGCB approves, the casino plans to formally open for wagering at 1 pm Thursday.
First bet was placed by Steve Schwarz, of Bensalem, who wagered $50 that the final combined score in the Eagles game on Sunday would exceed 50 points.
Parx is the second casino in the Philadelphia area to launch sports wagering, after SugarHouse launched last month, and the fourth in Pennsylvania. The state started taking applications for sports-wagering license after the U.S. Supreme Court in May declared a federal ban unconstitutional.
Parx, which is owned by Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment Inc., plans to also roll out sports betting at two off-track betting venues, the South Philadelphia Turf Club and the Valley Forge Turf Club. The South Philadelphia Turf Club will start accepting sports bets on Jan. 15.
Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack in Chester and Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia have also received licenses for sports betting.