For casinos, sports betting is a low-margin business that generates a fraction of the profits produced by slot machines. But casino executives regard it as an additional amenity that will attract new patrons who might eat and drink in the casino, and also bet on traditional casino games during breaks from the visual onslaught of television screens in the sportsbook. “If you want to play blackjack during halftime, you can,” said Evan Davis, the SugarHouse general counsel.