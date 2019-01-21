Though she describes herself as “not a communications specialist," Cameron makes for an empathetic interviewer. On Episode 4, she talked with Liberty USO CEO Joseph Brooks about the airport’s new USO lounge for members of the military and their families. Cameron recalled her own first visit to a USO, in Philly in the early 1990s, when she was being sent to Turkey after the Gulf War. “I was really scared, and I wasn’t quite sure what to expect,” she said, but the USO “made her feel more comfortable about the trip.”