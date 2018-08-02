Philadelphia International Airport now offering a 'Quiet Room'

For those who feel overwhelmed by traveling or may need a moment to themselves, the Philadelphia International Airport now offers a 315-square foot “Quiet Room” open 24 hours every day, the airport announced Thursday.

The airport described the room as “a place of silence, which all passengers may use regardless of their worldview, culture and religious affiliation.” The airport quietly shared the news of the opening on social media accounts and included photos, as well as a video tour of the space on the company’s Instagram story.

Our Quiet Room is now open in the D-E Connector!! Come check out this new #PHLairport amenity and receive a carnation, while supplies last! And check out our Instagram Story (@phl_airport) for more photos and a tour inside! pic.twitter.com/nHbmIdniEm — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) August 2, 2018

Travelers can find the space, which includes two open areas divided by frosted glass, after security in the D-E connection. Amenities include wooden benches and “Floating Prayer Seeds or dandelion seeds” throughout the room as accents, according to the news release. If a passenger needs to cleanse before prayer, there is also a foot bath.

“We encourage our passengers to use this room with respect while enjoying a moment of tranquility before continuing their travels,” Airport CEO Chellie Cameron said in the news release.