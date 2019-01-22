Harrah’s presented its plans to state regulators because it needed approval to remove 187 of 2,450 slot machines from the casino to clear space for the Topgolf facility, arguing that they had an oversupply of machines to meet demand. Harrah’s said its slots currently are engaged only 17 percent of the time; more than a third of the machines were unoccupied even on the busiest hour of the busiest day last year. According to gaming board records, Harrah’s average daily taxable revenue per machine was $223 last year, below the average of about $250 per day for 25,800 machines statewide.