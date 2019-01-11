TD Bank said it will help federal workers, contractors, or benefits recipients by allowing certain account-holders to overdraft their checking account by the amount of their monthly government deposit (up to $1,000) without overdraft fees. Credit-card customers who incur late fees due to the shutdown can also get help, as well as those struggling to pay mortgage, home equity, personal, small business, and auto loans, a spokesperson said. Affected customers should call 1-888-751-9000.