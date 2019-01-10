On the 20th day of a partial government shutdown, President Donald Trump is on his way to Texas to continue pressing his case for $5.7 billion to build a proposed border wall that he had promised would be paid for by Mexico.
Trump will visit McAllen, Texas, where he is scheduled to be greeted by mayor Jim Darling at McAllen International Airport airport around 1 p.m. Trump is also expected to meet with Border Patrol agents who are working without pay, and is scheduled to sit down for an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.
The trip comes after talks to re-open the government fell apart on Wednesday, with Trump walking out of a meeting with Democratic leaders after they refused to support his plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Nine federal agencies have been forced to close due to the shutdown, which began on Dec. 22. Roughly 800,000 federal workers have gone without their regular paychecks, with more than 400,000 considered “essential” and required to work without pay.
The longest government shutdown lasted 21 days, stretching from December 1995 into January 1996 under President Bill Clinton.
Here are the latest updates on Trump’s Thursday visit to the border and the shutdown:
Speaking to reporters at the White House ahead of his trip to Texas, Trump said he “would almost say definitely” he will declare an emergency along the southern border to get funding to build his proposed border wall if Democrats don’t agree to his demands.
"I have an absolute right to declare a national emergency… Probably I will do it. I would almost say definitely,” Trump told reporters "If we don't make a deal, I would say it would be very surprising to me that I would not declare a national emergency."
“If we declare national emergency, we have a tremendous amount of fund. Tremendous,” Trump added.
A story about a fentanyl drug bust at the Port of Philadelphia back in July gained new attention on social media Thursday morning following Trump’s comments about stopping the flow of drugs with a border wall.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Philadelphia discovered 110 pounds of fentanyl inside barrels of iron oxide being shipped from China, my colleague Chris Palmer reported on July 2. The agency pegged the street value of the fentanyl around $1.7 million.
As users on social media quickly pointed out, Trump’s proposed border wall would not have stopped those drugs from reaching Philadelphia.
As my colleague Aubrey Whelan reported on Wednesday, the DEA says fentanyl is generally shipped to the U.S. in packages directly from China or from China through Canada. It’s also smuggled across the southern border through ports of entry, which in most cases already have physical barriers present.
The Daily Show dug up a 2004 video of Trump delivering the commencement address at Wagner College in Staten Island, where the then-reality TV star spoke about concrete walls a bit differently than he does as president.
“I’ll tell you, to me, the second-most important thing after love what you do is never, ever give up,” Trump told the student. “Don’t give up. Don’t allow it to happen. If there’s a concrete wall in front of you, go through it. Go over it. Go around it. But get to the other side of that wall.”
By Thursday morning, the video on the Daily Show’s Twitter account had been viewed more than four million times.
Families of Coast Guard employees — among the roughly 800,000 federal works not getting paid during the shutdown — received a suggestion to help them get by: have a garage sale.
It was one of the many money-making ideas published in a tip sheet that has since been taken down by the Coast Guard. Among the other ideas were “turn your hobby into income” and “become a mystery shopper.”
"Yes, your credit score may suffer during this time," the document read, encouraging families to "keep things in perspective."
“Bankruptcy is a last option,” the document said.
Trump will sit down for an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday that will air at 9 p.m. on Hannity. It’s Trump’s first appearance with Hannity since the host joined the president on stage during a Nov. 5 political rally in Missouri.
The Daily Beast reported earlier this week that Hannity has been advising Trump during the government shutdown and the fight over the wall, urging the president to take a hard-line stance against Democrats. Bill Shine, Hannity’s former producer at Fox News, is currently Trump’s deputy chief of staff for communications.