It’s been nearly two months since a hazardous gas leak at Croda Ltd.'s Atlas Point chemical facility forced a seven-hour closure on the twin spans of the nearby Delaware Memorial Bridge connecting New Jersey Turnpike to I-95.
But Delaware officials aren’t ready to clear the British chemical company’s ethanol-to-ethylene-oxide plant, where the the Nov. 25 leak occurred, to resume production.
An investigation into the gas leak is ongoing, says Michael Globetti, a spokesman for the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the state agency that “has not allowed Croda’s ethylene oxide unit to reopen.”
Two days after the leak, Croda said an initial investigation blamed the problem and the precautionary closing of the bridges on a bad O-ring seal. The company also said at first that no one had been injured. Later the company said five people sought treatment for exposure. A company spokeswoman did not respond to inquiries this week about the plant’s status.
After the November incident, residents who live near the plant demanded state officials explain why the plant was allowed to expand so close to busy highways and residential neighborhoods. The Atlas Point was built in the 1930s, before the neighboring bridges to New Jersey. The 140-acre plant faces DuPont’s sprawling Chambers Works across the river in New Jersey, whose remaining facilities are mostly operated by Chemours, a DuPont spin-off.
Ethylene oxide is used in making surfactants, mixing agents used in industrial chemicals and consumer products. It is a volatile chemical, listed as a carcinogen in cases of prolonged exposure, and is prone to damaging explosion when it comes in contact with flame. State and volunteer fire officials said 2,700 pounds of the chemical -- about 40 minutes' peak production at the new unit -- was dispersed harmlessly Nov. 25 by pouring large quantities of water on the facility and its connecting pipes.
After Sunoco shut its ethylene oxide plant at nearby Marcus Hook, Pa., following a fire in 2010, Croda said in 2015 it planned to build a $170 million ethylene oxide production facility at Atlas Point so it wouldn’t have to ship the volatile material from plants near the Gulf of Mexico in railcars and could instead ship less-volatile ethanol to the plant, to be converted into ethylene oxide under a process already in use in China and India.
Then-New Castle County Executive Tom Gordon had preferred to see the site used to expand cargo handling for the state-owned Port of Wilmington. Instead, the port later settled on the former DuPont Co. titanium dioxide plant at Edge Moor north of Wilmington. State officials approved the Atlas Point expansion in hopes of boosting industrial employment in a state which has lost its two auto plants and steel mill and substantial chemical jobs over the past 10 years. Workers at Croda are represented by a local of the United Steelworkers.
Croda hasn’t disclosed the final cost of the ethylene oxide unit, which opened last year with the support of state officials who contributed $2.5 million plus tax incentives. The unit boosted Atlas Point full-time employment to 250, from 215. Croda officials said in December they hadn’t laid anybody off and had resumed shipment of ethylene glycol to the plant by rail.