Then-New Castle County Executive Tom Gordon had preferred to see the site used to expand cargo handling for the state-owned Port of Wilmington. Instead, the port later settled on the former DuPont Co. titanium dioxide plant at Edge Moor north of Wilmington. State officials approved the Atlas Point expansion in hopes of boosting industrial employment in a state which has lost its two auto plants and steel mill and substantial chemical jobs over the past 10 years. Workers at Croda are represented by a local of the United Steelworkers.