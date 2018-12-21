The Nov. 25 industrial accident that shut Delaware Memorial Bridge for seven hours and snarled post-Thanksgiving Traffic on New Jersey Turnpike and I-95 released more than a ton of ethylene oxide, a highly flammable gas known to cause cancer, officials said Thursday.
The information was shared by Bob Stewart, managing director of operations at the chemical plant owned by chemicals company Croda, during a public meeting attended by concerned neighbors who wanted to know why dangerous industrial plants are allowed so close to busy highways and residential neighborhoods.
The 2,600-plus pounds is about what the ethylene oxide plant, which has been closed since the accident, was able to produce in 40 minutes, according to data that company officials gave on a tour of the facility the week before the accident. The company uses the material to produce surfactants, including mixing and separating agents for many industrial and retail products made by other chemical companies and corporate customers.
Some of the ethylene oxide, which government agencies list as a carcinogen to people who are exposed to it for long periods, was washed away and dissipated harmlessly as company, volunteer and state emergency responders sprayed more than a million gallons of water on the plant and its supply pipes.
And some leaked into the ground and is being monitored by the company, which is keeping the state informed of its findings, state and company officials said at the meeting, according to accounts in the Wilmington News Journal and WDEL radio.
Croda had hoped to restart the plant as soon as two weeks after the accident but instead is continuing the investigation. The has kept its 250-member staff working, including 35 members hired for the now-closed unit, according to marketing director Cara Eaton.
Croda in 2016 said it would spend $170 million building the new unit at the plant complex, which dates to 1937. But Stewart, on a tour of the plant before the accident, would not confirm what Croda actually end up spending — whether the company had reduced the cost of the original plan or had ended up spending more than it expected.
The company asked state permission to reduce the size of some of the structures on the site in a revised permit application filed last summer, according to Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control records.
The plant made ethylene oxide from relatively stable ethanol (the same alcohol that makes you drunk). Stewart and other Croda officials said that’s an environmentally friendlier process than hauling the volatile material to the site in railcars from manufacturers in the Houston area and other distant centers. But Croda has had to go back to railcar shipping, with its new unit shut down.
Neighbors at Thursday’s meeting questioned why state officials have allowed the production, use and storage of volatile and hazardous chemicals near highways and bridges that carry over 80,000 commuters and long-range drivers a day, and near residential neighborhoods.
But the Atlas Plant has been at that location since the 1930s, before the twin bridges were built, and has been using ethylene oxide at least since Croda’s predecessor, Uniqema, operated the plant and occupied a neighboring office building, now vacant, in the early 2000s.
Delaware’s recent Democratic governors have supported industry plans to update the aging chemical plants that line the west bank of the river between the Pennsylvania state line below Marcus Hook and the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal in Delaware City, in hopes of keeping relatively well-paid blue-collar jobs for their constituents and ensuring the chemical industry still has a home in the Delaware Valley, close to many of its customers in the northeastern United States.
Political leaders have felt pressure to ease the way for heavy industry, following the loss of thousands of old factory jobs in the closing of the state’s GM and Chrysler automotive assembly plants, shutdowns by the DuPont Co. and its spin-off companies, and the demolition of the Claymont Steel (Evraz) mill, in the past ten years.
The administration of current Gov. John Carney and the ruling Democrats in the state legislature earlier this year agreed to relax provision of the state coastal-zone act to make it easier to build and expand heavy industry along the Delaware River and Bay shoreline after a long moratorium. But the Thanksgiving-weekend accident at Croda has energized environmentalists who claim the chemical industry is not compatible with the region’s suburban sprawl.