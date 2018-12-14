While ridership on the line is small, losing service has been a hardship for those who depended on it. Commuters relied on it to get to jobs in Atlantic City. For others, it provided access to services in Philadelphia. Karen Breen-Davis of Mays Landing, a French professor at Rowan University in Glassboro, must travel to the city with her husband, who is being treated for prostate cancer. Vision problems make it difficult for her to drive at night, she said, and her husband’s choice of treatments has been influenced by the difficulty they face getting to and from appointments.