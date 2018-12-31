Hotels with four walls are so 2017. This year was all about the tented camp — experiential properties inspired by the glamour of the African savannah. They cropped up in Bali, Cambodia, and Sri Lanka, with more in the works in Mexico, Costa Rica, and beyond. And, no, we’re not talking about roughing it. These are tents with private pools, indoor and outdoor showers, canopied beds, and butler service. The canvas walls just add to the adventure.