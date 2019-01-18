Catch this pop-culture-driven comedy showcase — created, curated, and hosted by Germantown native Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter of the Roots — at Punch Line Philly.
8 p.m., Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St., $22 to $27, 215-606-6555, punchlinephilly.com
The Philadelphia Orchestra performs its annual free concert at Girard College, the stage for the Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. This year, the orchestra includes selections from Mendelssohn and Brahms, works by African American composers, and choir-accompanied spirituals.
1:30 p.m., Girard College, 2101 S. College Ave., free (tickets required; first-come, first-served after doors open at 1 p.m.; limit of four tickets per household), 215-893-1900, philorch.org
In this fast-paced musical based on Rick Riordan’s best-selling novel, Percy discovers that not only are Greek gods real, but that his father is Poseidon, god of the sea. He embarks on a quest to find Zeus’ lightning bolt to prevent a war from breaking out among the gods.
7:30 p.m., with additional performances through Sunday, Merriam Theater, 300 S. Broad St., $29 to $69, 215-790-5800, kimmelcenter.org
If Quizzo is your fire, your one desire, check out this 1999-theme night at World Cafe Live. Costumes are highly encouraged, so you might want to check your closet for bucket hats and wedge sandals. Pro tip: If you dress like Prince, you get in free.
7 p.m., World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., $5, 215-222-1400, worldcafelive.com
The Women’s Mobile Museum, a collection centered on the faces and stories of women of color, has been visiting various parts of Philadelphia since September. Starting Thursday, it will be at the Philadelphia Photo Arts Center in Kensington. The opening event includes a conversation with Renée Mussai, the London curator of the exhibit.
Through March 30. Opening reception 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, then 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Philadelphia Photo Arts Center, 1400 N. American St., free, 215-232-5678, philaphotoarts.org
This is the hip-hop group’s first show of the year — and their first in Philly since 2011, when the group played the Troc. Expect members RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, U-God, and Cappadonna to put on a high-energy performance with sick beats.
8:30 p.m. Friday, Franklin Music Hall, 421 N. Seventh St., verified resale tickets are on sale for $153, 215-627-1332, bowerypresents.com
See the bedazzled costumes and crackling energy in person as the TV spin-off’s tour hits the stage at the Met.
8 p.m. Saturday, the Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St., verified resale tickets are on sale for $89 and up, 800-845-3000, themetphilly.com