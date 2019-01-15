Parx opened its South Philly sports-betting operation on Tuesday, the second within the city limits. Unlike the SugarHouse in Fishtown, this parlor is just a long Bryce Harper/Manny Machado (fingers crossed) home run from Citizens Bank Park.
The windows went up at the casino’s off-track betting facility at 7th & Packer a little after 2 p.m. as the ponies were simulcast in the background. This is the first facility in the city where horse players and sports bettors will co-exist. As those who frequent the Borgata in Atlantic City will attest, the relationship between the two can be contentious.
Unlike Borgata, however, Parx in South Philly has plenty of room. This location does not have traditional gaming, so it’s either sports or horses.
There will be nine kioks and seven betting windows at peak times. Parx put $1 million in improvements to the facility with more to come.
Mike Harris, a semi-retired lawyer and a regular here, was first in line to make a sports bet during the two-day soft opening period which began Tuesday. He bet a $10 money-line parlay on the Rams and Patriots at about 5-1 odds.
“I like the variety of placing a sports bet once in a while will make it more interesting to come back,” said Harris. “(Strictly horse-racing betting) gets boring after a while.”
Parx hopes to have its Valley Forge turf club in Oaks, Pa. taking sports bets in time for March Madness … Harrah’s casino in Chester was hoping to open next week … The Saints continued to be 3.5-point favorites over the Rams as of Tuesday afternoon. PlayMGM (-175) had the best money line in the area on New Orleans while Caesars was offering +170 on the Rams. KC is laying 3 to New England. MGM (-150) is tops for the Chiefs ML, Caesars had +140 for the Patriots.