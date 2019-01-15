Parx hopes to have its Valley Forge turf club in Oaks, Pa. taking sports bets in time for March Madness … Harrah’s casino in Chester was hoping to open next week … The Saints continued to be 3.5-point favorites over the Rams as of Tuesday afternoon. PlayMGM (-175) had the best money line in the area on New Orleans while Caesars was offering +170 on the Rams. KC is laying 3 to New England. MGM (-150) is tops for the Chiefs ML, Caesars had +140 for the Patriots.