For much of Aurélien Collin’s eight years in MLS, he has been a thorn in the Union’s side.
Now he is a thorn on the Union's side.
The burly French centerback — 6-foot-2, 169 pounds and plenty of fire — joined the Union on Monday after having spent the offseason as a free agent.
"Aurélien is an incredibly decorated player who adds important leadership and veteran qualities to our locker room, particularly with our young defenders,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement. "His ledger of trophies and accomplishments speak for themselves. He knows what it takes to win in this league, and we look forward to welcoming him to our club.”
After early career stops in Scotland, Greece, England, and Portugal, Collin moved to America to join Sporting Kansas City in 2011. He won the 2012 U.S. Open Cup and 2013 MLS Cup there. At the end of 2014, Kansas City traded him to Orlando City ahead of the club’s first year as an expansion team. After two years in Florida, Collin was traded to the New York Red Bulls. His contract there expired after last season.
Collin has a knack for goals, not the least because his size makes him a threat on set pieces. He has 17 goals in 217 games during his time on this side of the Atlantic.
His aggressive playing style has also made him as well-known to referees as to fans. Collin has drawn 57 yellow cards and five red cards during his years here. He has also channeled that passion into positive energy often. He was a cult hero in Kansas City, and retained that status in Orlando and New York.
Now 32, Collin likely won’t be a starter for the Union. Auston Trusty and Mark McKenzie have those jobs locked up. And if the Union play a three-back formation, Jack Elliott would be next in line to take the field. But Collin will provide substantial depth — especially if, as is expected, McKenzie goes to the Under-20 World Cup in May and June.