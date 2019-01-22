After early career stops in Scotland, Greece, England, and Portugal, Collin moved to America to join Sporting Kansas City in 2011. He won the 2012 U.S. Open Cup and 2013 MLS Cup there. At the end of 2014, Kansas City traded him to Orlando City ahead of the club’s first year as an expansion team. After two years in Florida, Collin was traded to the New York Red Bulls. His contract there expired after last season.