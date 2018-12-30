He plays with a spirit that cannot be quantified on a stat sheet. McConnell was the main reason the Sixers forced a Game 5 in last season’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Celtics. He was thrust into the starting lineup with the Sixers dow three games to none and on the verge of elimination. McConnell responded by scoring 19 points on 9-for-12 shooting. He also had eight rebounds and five assists.