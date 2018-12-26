- The Sixers still have work to do. This was clear long before, but the Sixers' biggest weaknesses were apparent on Tuesday. The Sixers made a game of it and pushed things into overtime, but it was on a night where the Celtics saw little impact from Gordon Hayward and were without Aron Baynes. The Sixers are going to have to make some more adjustments and put in more work if they want to play deep into the postseason.