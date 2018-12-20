“It’s good this time of year to give back. That’s the good thing about Christmas, is making everyone feel good. So this is fun coming out here for the kids and doing this,” said Shamet, who grew up in Kansas City and attended similar events with the Chiefs and Royals at a young age. “It was always cool to have those personal interactions with pros and people you looked up to. It’s cool to kind of be on the other end. I hope they have fun."