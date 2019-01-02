LOS ANGELES – Markelle Fultz will be reevaluated early next week for thoracic outlet syndrome, according to multiple sources.
Raymond Brother, Fultz’s agent, announced on Dec. 4 that the 2017 first-overall pick was diagnosed with the nerve condition, which affected the guard’s right shoulder. Brothers said it was the reason for Fultz’s shooting woes. At that time, Fultz was expected to be sidelined at least three to six weeks. Six weeks would be Jan. 15. Including the 19 games he has missed, Fultz will be sidelined at least 25 games if he is out the full six weeks. He hasn’t played since Nov. 19.
Fultz has yet to resume basketball activities. He would need to get back in shape, and perhaps, show improvement on his shot, before playing in a game.
Fultz has already been sidelined 87 games dating to last season.
The 20-year-old is averaging 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 19 games this season. He is shooting just 28.6 percent on three-pointers and 56.8 percent from the foul line.
The Sixers traded up two spots and gave up a future first-round pick to the Boston Celtics to draft Fultz.
Ben Simmons was second in the NBA in triple-doubles heading into Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center. The point guard had five. Oklahoma Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook leads the league with 10.