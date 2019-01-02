Raymond Brother, Fultz’s agent, announced on Dec. 4 that the 2017 first-overall pick was diagnosed with the nerve condition, which affected the guard’s right shoulder. Brothers said it was the reason for Fultz’s shooting woes. At that time, Fultz was expected to be sidelined at least three to six weeks. Six weeks would be Jan. 15. Including the 19 games he has missed, Fultz will be sidelined at least 25 games if he is out the full six weeks. He hasn’t played since Nov. 19.