Meanwhile, it’s obvious the self-assured Butler, who has a high-basketball IQ, has some leverage. He’s expected to opt out of the final season of his contract this summer and become a free agent. At that point, the Sixers will be able to offer him a five-year, $190 million max salary. The organization would love for him to accept that, considering they gave up a lot to the Timberwolves to acquire him. His leaving in free agency would set the franchise back at least two steps. The Sixers will do everything in their power to make sure he remains with the organization.