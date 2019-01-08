The 76ers will sign Haywood Highsmith to a two-way contract, according to multiple league sources.
Highsmith, a 6-foot-7 swingman who has stood out for the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers' G-League affilate, is scheduled to sign the contract Tuesday. Both teams will play home games at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday. The Blue Coats will face the Toronto Raptors affiliate, Raptors 905, at 11 a.m. Then the Sixers will host the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m.
Teams have until next Tuesday to sign a player to a two-way deal.
Last season, NBA rosters expanded from 15 to 17 players. The final two spots are for two-way players who can go between the NBA and the G-League.
NBA teams are allowed to bring two-way players up for a maximum of 45 days. After that, teams have to sign players to the regular 15-man roster or send them to the G-League. In the former case, the Sixers would have to release someone to make room for the player.
Second-round pick Shake Milton is signed to the Sixers’ other two-way contract. Highsmith will take over the spot vacated when Demetrius Jackson was waived Sunday.
Highsmith, 22, has been one of the G-League’s most intriguing players. A three-and-D specialist out of Division II Wheeling Jesuit in West Virginia, he has averaged 13.8 points and shot 40.2 percent on three-pointers in 21 games with the Blue Coats. In December, the Sixers brought the Baltimore native in to work out with veteran NBA free agents Sean Kilpatrick, Arron Afflalo, and Brandon Rush.