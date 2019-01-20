Instead, go back to the first quarter of Saturday’s game, and a possession near the six-minute mark, and a sequence of events that should serve as a reminder of all of the opportunities that Simmons' unique skill set opens up for the offense. The Sixers' second unit had been on the court for all of a minute, and the Thunder’s Russell Westbrook was looking like a shark who had achieved self-awareness. First, he’d picked Simmons' pocket in the high post, poking the ball out of his grasp from the weak side and then coasting down to the other end of the court for an uncontested dunk that he punctuated with a scream. On the next trip down the court, a Simmons-Jonah Bolden switch had left Westbrook isolated on Bolden near the top of the key, which led to a backdoor pass through a distracted defense and an easy Jerami Grant bucket that gave the Thunder a 23-13 lead.