Philadelphia is full of these improvisational gems, but few compositions are as arresting as the faux stone corner bar at the corner of Frankford Avenue and Jefferson Street in Fishtown. Tightly veneered in gray-toned stucco that has been molded and scored to look like more expensive granite blocks, it rears up like a miniature castle. What sets it apart from other faux stone rowhouses is a second intervention: a bright blue, Japanese-style painting of a crashing wave that wraps around its rounded corner.