Holiday baking is not always as fun — or as organized — as it looks on The Great British Baking Show. But these three homes with fabulous gourmet kitchens make baking chores a little bit more fun. Or at least provide a more room to roll out the sugar cookie dough.
$3,395,000
Monthly taxes: $1,016
Tell me all about it: Pennsbury Mill was totally renovated in 2013. Among the thoughtful new details is a custom kitchen with high-end appliances, a broad island and lots of natural light. The rest of the house isn’t bad either. We love the master suite with its walk-in closets and en-suite bath with soaking tub. The property also includes a guest cottage, so there will be plenty of space for crashers to the holiday prep party.
$3,695,000
Monthly taxes: $952
Tell me all about it: This 50-acre estate includes a horse farm as well as a beautiful, four-bedroom home. The sunny kitchen has dual ovens, dual dishwashers and plenty of prep space. Outside, the home has a patio with a large, in-ground pool and views of the ChesLen Nature Preserve.
$3,400,000
Monthly taxes: $4,125
Tell me all about it: This six-bedroom home boasts an enormous center island as well as a peninsula-style counter perfect for rolling out pie crust. Two ovens and an adjacent fireside breakfast nook mean even more room for bakers. The rest of the house boasts touches like an antique Italian bar, a cherry library, and a private elevator.