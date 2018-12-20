Last week, Trump said terrorists were crossing the U.S. border and he also offered the unfounded claim that people with contagious diseases were entering the country. Incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., met with Trump at the White House and managed to get Trump to say he would take responsibility if the government shut down. This upset many Republicans, who had wanted to blame Democrats for any impasse.