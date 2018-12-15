While Zinke remained defiant both in public and private this month - one-and-a-half weeks ago, he boasted that he would continue to attack his critics - Trump had little personal affection for him. The president was annoyed by a few of Zinke's actions, including a decision in January to exempt Florida from offshore drilling in an appearance with Gov. Rick Scott, R, which was not approved in advance by the White House, and a ruling to allow imports of elephant trophies. Zinke later reversed the elephant trophy decision, after Trump publicly intervened.