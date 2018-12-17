The development was a political win for Gov. Murphy, a Democrat, who has clashed with Senate President Stephen Sweeney and other Democratic lawmakers and struggled to win their support for some of the top items on his progressive agenda, such as raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The governor vocally opposed the redistricting measure, which would have diminished the power of one of his chief allies, state party Chairman John Currie, in the redistricting process.