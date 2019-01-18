President Donald Trump reportedly ordered his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to lie to Congress after the election about details surrounding the building of a Trump Tower in Moscow, according to a new report by Buzzfeed News.
The explosive report cites two unnamed federal law enforcement sources, and alleges Trump directed Cohen to testify to Congress that negotiations over the Moscow projected ended months earlier then they actually did, in an attempt to obscure Trump’s involvement.
“I am rock solid. My sourcing on this goes beyond the two on the record. It’s 100 percent,” BuzzFeed investigative reporter Anthony Cormier told CNN Friday morning. Cormier said his law enforcement sources were investigating Trump’s Moscow tower deal prior to Robert Mueller being named as special counsel. "We were able to gather information from individuals who know this happened.”
Cohen, who refused to comment to BuzzFeed, pleaded guilty in November to lying under oath to Congress about the details of Trump’s project in Moscow, admitting he and Trump had spoken more extensively about the project during the 2016 election than he had admitted to lawmakers. Cohen said he lied out of a sense of loyalty and obligation to Trump.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
Trump issued his first public comments about BuzzFeed’s report on Twitter Friday morning, quoting a Fox News correspondent and once again painting his former lawyer as a liar.
“Lying to reduce his jail time!” Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to Cohen. BuzzFeed said Cohen declined to comment for its story, which cited two anonymous law enforcement officials the news outlet described as involved in an investigation on the proposed Trump Tower Moscow deal.
Trump once again brought up Cohen’s father-in-law, despite the fact that there is no public indication he is or was the subject of any criminal inquiry. ABC News reported that Cohen was reconsidering plans to give testimony before Congress next month because of Trump’s repeated attacks on his family.
“It’s an absolutely shocking violation of norms for the chief executive to suggest a retaliatory investigation against the relative of a witness against him,” Kenneth White, a former federal prosecutor and criminal defense attorney, told ABC News after Trump brought up Cohen’s father-in-law during a Fox News interview last week. “This is Nixonian ‘enemy list’ stuff, but instead of the public finding out about it through secret tapes and insiders, the president is saying it openly on TV."
CNN host and Inquirer columnist Michael Smerconish said if BuzzFeed’s report is accurate, Trump committed a “serious crime” by ordering Cohen to lie to Congress.
“There’s no other interpretation here, except that the president would have committed a crime, and a serious crime, if this report is accurate,” Smerconish said on CNN’s New Day Friday morning.
Leaders of both the House Intelligence Committee and the House Judiciary Committee say they plan to investigate whether Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress.
“We know that the President has engaged in a long pattern of obstruction. Directing a subordinate to lie to Congress is a federal crime,” wrote Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.
“The allegation that the President of the United States may have suborned perjury before our committee in an effort to curtail the investigation and cover up his business dealings with Russia is among the most serious to date," wrote Rep. Adam Schiff (D., Calif.), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. “We will do what’s necessary to find out if it’s true.
Rudy Guiliani, Trump’s personal attorney and the former mayor of New York City, dismissed Buzzfeed’s report late Thursday night.
“If you believe Cohen I can get you a great deal on the Brooklyn Bridge,” Guiliani told the Washington Post’s Philip Rucker.
Rep. Joaquin Castro (D., Texas):
“Congress should immediately investigate Michael Cohen’s claim, based on this reporting, that the President directed him to lie to Congress during its Russia investigation. Such an instruction would amount to obstruction of justice.”
Rep. Adam Schiff (D., Calif.), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee:
Eric Holder, former attorney general:
“If true — and proof must be examined — Congress must begin impeachment proceedings and Barr must refer, at a minimum, the relevant portions of material discovered by Mueller. This is a potential inflection point.”