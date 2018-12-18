TRENTON -- A top aide to Gov. Murphy told lawmakers Tuesday that Katie Brennan confided in him in April 2017 that she had been sexually assaulted by a campaign aide who would become a high-ranking state official.
“I was shocked and horrified, and felt devastated for my friend,” Justin Braz, now the governor’s deputy chief of staff for legislative affairs, said in testimony before a special panel of lawmakers investigating the administration’s handling of the sexual assault allegations. “I offered her what comfort I could.”
Braz’s account of his interactions with Brennan was consistent with her testimony earlier this month.
Brennan, chief of staff for the state housing agency, said she wanted to handle the matter “in her own way" and did not ask Braz to tell anyone, he said. So Braz, then chief of staff to a lawmaker, didn’t relay the information.
Brennan told lawmakers earlier this month that she was assaulted by the Murphy official during the 2017 gubernatorial campaign, and that the governor’s top aides dragged their feet when she later raised concerns about her alleged assailant. Braz is the first administration official to appear before the special legislative committee.
The accused assailant, Albert J. Alvarez, who was chief of staff at the Schools Development Authority, resigned in October as the Wall Street Journal prepared a story about the allegations. Alvarez has denied the allegations.
In late November or early December 2017, Braz said, Brennan told him that she believed the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office would soon be filing charges against Alvarez and that “he might be arrested any day.”
With Brennan’s authorization, Braz alerted the transition team. He said he informed the transition counsel, Raj Parikh, and incoming chief of staff Pete Cammarano that Alvarez had been accused of sexual assault by someone on the transition team and that Alvarez might be arrested. At Brennan’s request, Braz said, he did not identify her by name.
They thanked him for the information, he said. Later that day, Brennan told Braz she had learned prosecutors would not be bringing charges, and he passed that information along to Parikh and Cammarano.
“I trusted the process would be handled accordingly,” Braz said, when asked by lawmakers what he expected to happen. But he said he didn’t know what that process was.
Among other senior Murphy aides expected to testify Tuesday is Cammarano. Prosecutors in Middlsex County are now reviewing the allegations because of a potential conflict in Hudson County.
Lawmakers pressed Braz why he didn’t follow up with Cammarano after Alvarez was hired. “You knew this man was allegedly accused of sexual harassment, right?" Assemblywoman Pamela Lampitt (D., Camden) said. "And you did not feel it was within your power to say it to somebody like Pete every single day, ‘What’s going on? Why is he hired?’”
“Chairwoman, I thought I did everything I could in an appropriate manner,” Braz responded. He also said that he believed Brennan was telling the truth about the alleged assault.
The assault allegations have tested Murphy’s credibility as an unabashed progressive who campaigned on restoring trust in state government after voters soured on his predecessor, Republican Chris Christie.
Brennan, appearing before the legislative committee on Dec. 4, testified under oath that after informing top aides about the alleged assault, she emailed the governor in June 2018 to request a meeting, citing a “sensitive matter.” The email did not disclose the allegations.
Murphy promptly told her to “hang in,” and copied schedulers on the email to set up a meeting. One never took place, and Brennan decided in October to tell her story to the news media. Murphy has said he didn’t learn of the allegations until his office was contacted by the Wall Street Journal that month.
The hearings are notable for another reason: the legislative inquiry is being led by members of Murphy’s own party. Murphy’s allies suspect that the investigation is a political hit ordered by Senate President Steve Sweeney (D., Gloucester), the governor’s chief rival in the party.
Lawmakers say they merely want to ensure the administration is adhering to best practices in hiring.