Daphne Goggins, the Republican leader of the 16th Ward in North Philly, said she too is “thinking very seriously” about seeking the nomination. Goggins has built an unusual national platform via guest appearances on CNN as a staunch supporter of President Trump, where she has shrugged off questions about his behavior with women and promulgated conspiracy theories, including one that violent clashes in Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017 were a “hoax.”