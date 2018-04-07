Union record 22 shots but just one goal in 1-1 tie with San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose defender Yeferson Quintana (left) and Union striker CJ Sapong go after the ball during the teams’ 1-1 tie.

The Union played a fairly lively game against the San Jose Earthquakes, but despite a 22-9 advantage in shots could only muster enough scoring for a 1-1 draw at Talen Energy Stadium.

San Jose’s goal came first, and it came very much against the run of play. In the 37th minute, Anibal Godoy sprung Danny Hoesen down the right wing, and he laid off a pass for an unmarked Magnus Eriksson to shoot past Andre Blake from the edge of the 18-yard box.

The Union nearly equalized in the 42nd. Fafa Picault snapped a header off a Matt Real cross from the left wing that looked goal-bound, but Andrew Tarbell made a great reflex save. A few moments later, Tarbell stuffed David Accam from close range for his fourth save of the half.

In the second half, the Union’s offense stalled. Jim Curtin signaled his frustration by withdrawing David Accam in the 63rd minute, sending in Ilsinho, and moving Picault from the right flank to the left.

The change worked right away. Within seconds of the substitution, the Union had two good chances to score, and on the second, they finished the job. Dockal floated a pass from the center to Picault on the left, and he chipped a cross to the far post that Bedoya headed in.

That snapped a Union scoreless drought of 264 minutes, extending back to the season opener on March 3.

The last 15 minutes of the game were one-way traffic in the Union’s favor. That included Curtin playing another attacking card in the 86th, bringing in Cory Burke to put some more force up top.

But while the box score showed a 22-9 shots advantage for the Union, there was no second goal. Tarbell finished with a total of seven saves, and the Union finished the night with frustration.

